Community Thanksgiving events set for Nov. 24

Two community events are scheduled in Champaign County on Thanksgiving Day:

Thanksgiving Dinner will be served by Caring Kitchen at 300 Miami Street, Urbana. Dine-in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Deliveries from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call for reservations and/or to volunteer: 937-653-8443.

The 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at Graham Elementary School. Deliveries from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To-go meals and dine-in from noon to 1:30 p.m. RSVP to /fbcstparis.com/thanksgiving or call 937-663-4335. There is no cost to attend and the event is provided as a gift of love by Graham area churches.

