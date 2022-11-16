Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25

“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options.

Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended business hours to allow shoppers to support local. There will be food trucks and street vendors in and around the Square as well.

Monument Square District, along with local sponsors, have planned for Christmas music and carriage rides both beginning at 4 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Park on the Square, followed by the lighted horse parade heralding Santa’s arrival to town at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be welcoming children, young and old, at Legacy Place on the Square this year.

There will be no public parking in the Square on Friday, Nov. 25 from 2-8 p.m., to allow for set-up of vendors and food trucks. There will also be “No Parking” on Scioto Street from 5-7:30 p.m.

The horses and their owners will be parking in a lot off Patrick Avenue and will begin lining up on Patrick Avenue at 6 p.m. Traffic will be stopped and re-routed. The parade will turn west onto Scioto Street and continue to downtown Urbana and around the Monument and back, all side streets to/from Scioto Street will be blocked. There will be no through traffic in the Square beginning at 6 p.m. until the last parade participant has cleared downtown. All traffic will be blocked and re-routed. Attendees must keep in mind that the parade begins and ends at the same location, so it is very important not to attempt to drive on Scioto Street until the last participant has turned back onto Patrick Avenue as horses can be easily spooked by vehicles.

Sponsors include: Bundy Baking Solutions, Urbana Dental Smiles, Orbis, RE/MAX Alliance – The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, Park National Bank, The Peoples Savings Bank, Decode Zone, and Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper, PLL, Legacy Place, Wallace & Turner and Streamline Design and Print. The event is supported by many volunteers and the dedication of City of Urbana Administration, Urbana Police Division, Urbana Fire Division and Urbana Street Department.

Santa Land at Legacy Place will be open for visitors after the parade, as well as Saturdays through Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m., as well as for evening hours before Christmas from Dec. 21 through 23 from 4-6 p.m. Letters to Santa can be placed in his mailbox in front of Legacy Place at anytime.

For more information and/or to become involved: Email us at [email protected]; connect with us on Facebook; or visit our website at www.monumentsquaredistrict.com.

Holiday Horse Parade steps off in evening