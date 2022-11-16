Posted on by

Blast from the past


The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again).

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again).


Submitted photo

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again).

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again).
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_mr-c.jpgThe Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again). Submitted photo