Blast from the past

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center recognized Robert Chamberlain, who was one of the members of the 1948 Champaign County basketball team that won the division that year. This photo was taken during the center’s Tuesday community lunch and everyone was able to see his reaction as he was given the trophy (again).

Submitted photo