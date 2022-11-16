Local author releases latest book

Local author Elizabeth S. Christison will release her second novel The Tarnished, the sequel to the award-winning middle-grade fantasy book, The Blameless, on Nov. 22.

The Blameless won the 15th Annual National Indie Excellence Award in Preteen Fiction, Mom’s Choice Awards Gold Seal, Top Choice LitPick Award, Story Monsters Approved Winner in Tween Fiction, and it was a semi-finalist in the Indies Today 2021 Awards.

Local book-signing events with Christison will be held at the following locations:

Teabaggers Cafe

-Tuesday, Nov. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.

-Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon

The Champaign County Library

-Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5-6 p.m.

Where to find her books

Teabaggers Cafe in Urbana sells both books, they are available at the Champaign County Library, and they can also be purchased online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble. The books are geared toward teens/tweens, but can be enjoyed by all ages.

About the author

Christison’s very first job was as a page at the Champaign County Library. She was raised by her father, who passed his love of reading on to her – especially fantasy. Christison passed this same love on to her seven children, and as a result, much of her adult life has been spent in the realms of their make-believe kingdoms, seeing firsthand the whimsical workings of their young minds.

She shared her own stories with them at bedtime, but never chose to write them down until the idea for The Blameless series blazed into her mind. Christison has worked as a nurse at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine for over 25 years, and when she isn’t busy navigating the seas of motherhood, working as a nurse, or castle-hopping and enjoying fine wine and chocolate with her husband, she can be found dreaming up other magical tales. Who knows? One day she might share those with the world too.

Follow her journey on Instagram @es.christison, TikTok @eschristison, Facebook @eschristison, and on Twitter @ESChristison.

Local author Elisabeth S. Christison is set to release her second novel The Tarnished on November 22. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_author-pic.jpg Local author Elisabeth S. Christison is set to release her second novel The Tarnished on November 22. Submitted photos The Tarnished, the sequel to the award-winning middle-grade fantasy book, The Blameless, will be released locally on November 22. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_books.jpg The Tarnished, the sequel to the award-winning middle-grade fantasy book, The Blameless, will be released locally on November 22. Submitted photos

Written for pre-teen readers but open to all