West Liberty Tour of Homes is Dec. 10

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes will be Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m.

The tour will include six local Air BnB’s, the Opera House – which will feature live entertainment – and the Moxley home.

The village’s downtown will be open all evening featuring local stores, coffee shop, Marie’s Candies and the village by providing a unique shopping experience along with the Tour of Homes. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/23md27tq or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-tour-of-homes-in-west-liberty-tickets-446249152227 . In-store ticket locations include Town Hall, Theresa’s Gingerbread House (Urbana and West Liberty locations), Country Friends of Ohio, Heaven’s Dew, and Jones Country Store.

Proceeds from the tour will go to the Business Association to put on future community events.

Tour locations

The 2022 West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes will include the following locations:

-Moxley House

214 West Columbus Street

-Opera House (featuring live Christmas music)

201 North Detroit Street

-Elle A. Design

​105 North Detroit Street

-Pop’s Donkey Den

117 1/2 West Baird Street

-Blackbird on the Mad River

415 East Columbus Street

-Bobbi’s Bungalow

211 North Detroit Street

-Country Cottage Inn

6180 Sullivan Road

-Bethel Hospitality House

304 Leonard Street West

Town Hall entertainment

The Town Hall will be open and we will have live entertainment (All will be singing Christmas songs and carols):

5-6 p.m. First Church of God Praise and Worship Chorus

6-7 p.m. Bellefontaine Les Fons Show Choir

7-8 p.m. West Liberty-Salem Sound Check

Holiday activities accompany tour