UHS organizations donate to scholarship

On Oct. 1, Hillclimber Stadium at Urbana High School was packed for the first annual UHS Powderpuff football game benefiting the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship. With the help of UHS DECA, National Honor Society, UHS Athletic Department, UHS Band, and the Sapp Family, the event was executed flawlessly.

As a result of all efforts for the event, $7,000 has been donated directly to the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship.

All donations as a result of the event were done in the following ways: football participants were asked to raise a total of $50 and cheerleader participants were asked to raise a total of $25. Both football and cheerleading participants were asked to go into the community and find sponsors for their donations. Twelve local businesses and individuals purchased a sponsorship ad in the event program for $25 per spot. Two hundred t-shirts were printed and sold to the public prior to and during the game for $10 a piece.

Each participant received a t-shirt as a result of their fundraising efforts and the remaining profits from the sales were counted toward the donation total. The Peoples Savings Bank stepped in and sponsored the event t-shirt. Donation buckets were located at the stadium entrances before and during the game, giving attendees the opportunity to make a donation of any amount.

Urbana High School DECA members Emma Keely and Preston Wisma, along with UHS National Honor Society, UHS Athletic Department & the Sapp Family, helped to plan and market the event via flyers, social media and local businesses.

The Senior Team came out victorious 36-22, coached by Principal Nathan Sever and assisted by Assistant Principal Tony Grigsby. The Juniors were coached by Athletic Director Greg Hower and Athletic Department Secretary Carie Thomas.

Junior and Senior boys, coached by Jamie Jacobs, Kylee Frakowski and Jess Markin, provided additional entertainment for the community with their sideline cheers and amusing halftime performance. The band put on a show at halftime as well, showcasing their game day routine.

UHS DECA is planning to hold another event to raise funds later in the winter.

UHS DECA members Emma Keely and Preston Wisma and UHS DECA Advisor Thomas Russell present David & Sarah Sapp with a check for the toal donations from the UHS Powderpuff football game. Pictured from left are David Sapp, Sarah Sapp, Thomas Russell, Preston Wisma and Emma Keely. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_DECA.jpg UHS DECA members Emma Keely and Preston Wisma and UHS DECA Advisor Thomas Russell present David & Sarah Sapp with a check for the toal donations from the UHS Powderpuff football game. Pictured from left are David Sapp, Sarah Sapp, Thomas Russell, Preston Wisma and Emma Keely. Submitted photo

Powderpuff game benefits Thaddeus Sapp scholarship

By Emma Keely and Preston Wisma

Emma Keely & Preston Wisma submitted this story on behalf of Urbana DECA.

