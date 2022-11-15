Graham team wins award

ST. PARIS – The Graham Middle School grade 8 ELA (English Language Arts) Team was recently recognized with a Regional Best Practice award at the Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA) state conference in Columbus this November. The team of Lori Black, Lauren Buell and Diana Clay were nominated by their Principal Nick Guidera.

The nomination was for their unique TED-style presentation unit that is completed near the end of the year. TED is an abbreviation for technology, entertainment and design convergence into brief, powerful speeches.

The nomination read: “Giving students a voice is an essential component to a successful middle school. Staying true to middle level practices, Graham’s 8th grade ELA team has students choose something they are passionate about, research it, prepare and present a TED-style talk to their classrooms. Top presenters are also chosen for the big stage in front of all their peers. The ripple effect caused by the innovation of these teachers is far reaching.”

Pictured from left are Nick Guidera, Lauren Buell, Lori Black and Diana Clay. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_grahamaward.jpg Pictured from left are Nick Guidera, Lauren Buell, Lori Black and Diana Clay. Submitted photo