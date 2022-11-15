Mercy to host ‘Lights of Love’

TWIG 13 will be hosting its annual Lights of Love Celebration, a special way to remember the important people in life while also supporting top quality care delivered with compassion in the Urbana community.

The event will be held in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

Community members are invited to make a minimum donation of $5 that will help fund charitable care and equipment purchases that help Mercy Health provide care to the patients it serves in Clark and Champaign counties.

TWIG 13 will celebrate donors’ loved ones with a light on its Lights of Love tree. After the tree-lighting, they’ll also receive a Lights of Love keepsake snowflake ornament.

Those who aren’t able to attend the actual event can still arrange for pickup of their ornament by calling the Volunteer Services Office at 937-484-3201.

For more information, call 937-523-5190.

TWIG 13 will celebrate donors' loved ones with a light on the Lights of Love tree.

Donations welcome