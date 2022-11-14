Gala supports McAuley Center effort

SPRINGFIELD – An expansion project of the oncology service line into the Urbana community will be a recipient of funds from the upcoming Mercy Gala 2022 planned for Dec. 3 in Springfield.

Funds from the event would partially fund the renovation of the former Mercy McAuley Center into a new infusion center, according to Mercy Health. Not only will oncologists from the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center care for patients in Urbana, but those patients will also have access to the same sub-specialty oncologists and opportunities for clinical trials that are available.

Community members are invited to kick off the holiday season in style with this fun event that will also help raise money for The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties’ beneficiary – Mercy Health’s oncology program.

“Each year, this event allows us to make significant investments in our region to sustain strong health care programs. The excellence and healing taking place every day in our facilities are in no small part thanks to the generosity of our community, and we look forward to continuing that tradition of giving,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, President of Mercy Health Foundation of Clark & Champaign Counties.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Champions Park at the Clark County Fairgrounds – Mercantile Building, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Attendees will enjoy a night of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, as well as music and dancing to the tunes of the Dean Simms Centennial Band. There will also be a raffle, silent auction, and live auction to help support cancer care.

Clark and Champaign Counties’ cancer and cancer-related mortality rates are higher than the state average for Ohio. Mercy Health is committed to reducing those statistics in the region and developing strategies to promote screenings, expand access to services, and aid patients facing financial challenges, according to a statement from Mercy Health.

“Advancing cancer care in the two counties we serve is critical as we strive to meet the needs of cancer patients in our region,” said Pilar Gonzalez-Mock, Oncology Director for Mercy Health – Springfield. “Our mission of being ‘Good Help’ to those we serve continues to be at the very heart of what we do, and with the support of everyone who chooses to take part in this year’s Gala, we can provide the best cancer care to those who need it most.”

Funds from this year’s Gala will help support the following:

– An expansion of the oncology service line into the Urbana community with the renovation of the former Mercy McCauley Center into a new infusion center. Not only will oncologists from the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center care for patients in Urbana, but those patients will also have access to the same sub-specialty oncologists and opportunities for clinical trials that are available in Springfield through Mercy Health’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Care Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute’s The James Cancer Network (OSUCCC – James).

– A new, state-of-the-art linear accelerator at the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center. This equipment, which uses X-rays to treat tumors throughout the body, will expand the radiation therapy options available to patients locally.

– Assistance for the under-served. Qualifying patients will receive support with basic life services while undergoing treatment, including transportation, nutrition support, and housing.

To buy tickets to this year’s Gala, visit foundation.mercy.com/SpringfieldGala2022. For additional information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.

