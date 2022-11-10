Campaign continues

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has embarked on a campaign to raise $2.4 million to enlarge the museum. Shown with the progress thermometer are Capital Campaign Fund-Raising committee members (left to right) Vince Gonzalez, Dan Walter (Chairman), Sandy Gonzalez, Dave Case and Ken Wright. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.”

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has embarked on a campaign to raise $2.4 million to enlarge the museum. Shown with the progress thermometer are Capital Campaign Fund-Raising committee members (left to right) Vince Gonzalez, Dan Walter (Chairman), Sandy Gonzalez, Dave Case and Ken Wright. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_Thermometer-Photo-1.jpeg The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has embarked on a campaign to raise $2.4 million to enlarge the museum. Shown with the progress thermometer are Capital Campaign Fund-Raising committee members (left to right) Vince Gonzalez, Dan Walter (Chairman), Sandy Gonzalez, Dave Case and Ken Wright. To support the campaign, mail donations to CCHS, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, OH 43078 and indicate “For the Capital Campaign.” Submitted photo