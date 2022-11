West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its October Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right – 8th Grade: Maddie Adkins and Sutton Wilcoxon; 7th Grade: Jenny Reprogle and Dane Reams; 6th Grade: Ashlyn Yeater and Drew Piacentino.

