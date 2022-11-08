Federal funds available to local nonprofit agencies

Champaign County has been chosen to receive money to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The county received $14,335 from Phase 39 and $12,650 from ARPAR (American Rescue Plan Act) for a total of $26,985 in funds for Champaign County food and shelter programs.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered through a national board. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelters program in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Champaign County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these two phases of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profit or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Agencies must be able to accept electronic funds transfers and be able to submit electronic reports including spreadsheets. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Meredith Setterfield via email at [email protected] or 937-324-5551 to receive an application. The deadline for applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

For more information, please contact Meredith Setterfield at 937-324-5551.

