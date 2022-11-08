Winnings go to charity

Aimee Franczkowski and Emily Chamberlain, representing Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Urbana Office, recently won 4th place in the 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival. The winning team decided they would like to contribute their winnings to benefit The Sycamore House, Urbana, Ohio. Standing left to right, Aimee Franczkowski of F&M, Sarah Holland, Director of The Sycamore House and Emily Chamberlain, of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

