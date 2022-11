Thanksgiving Dinner will be served by the Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami Street, Urbana, on Thursday, November 24.

The dinner is dine-in or carryout: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Deliveries are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Call for reservations and/or to volunteer at 937-653-8443.

Submitted story

Info from Caring Kitchen

Info from Caring Kitchen