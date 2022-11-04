PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Mavis! Mavis is a domestic long hair 3-month-old female kitten who is as pretty as can be. She and her two siblings are friendly, loving and looking for their fur-ever homes now. They will do well in just about any home. Come visit today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Penny and I am a 6 year old beagle/lab mix girl. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, curious, independent, funny, athletic and quiet!

I am great with other dogs, cats and children. I was surrendered to the dog warden because my person’s son became allergic. He brought me to Barely Used Pets because he knew I was a very good girl! I love kids and I get along with other dogs and cats. I am a very energetic girl and I need a home with a fenced yard so I can run and play! Please come and see me. I just need you to give me a little soft bed to sleep on and I will give you my heart and all the love you can handle.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

