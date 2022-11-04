Baha’i donate to Caring Kitchen

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties delivered to The Caring Kitchen numerous items to assist with some of the services they offer.

For the emergency shelter, there were 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients. The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.

For the clothing pantry there were gently-used children’s clothes and hand-crocheted baby blankets and caps of various sizes.

Also included was a donation to the Backpack Program, a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana Schools.

The donations were made in honor of the anniversary of the birthday of the founder of the Baha’i Faith.

The Baha’is make a donation to the Caring Kitchen twice a year. Once is in honor of the birthday of Baha’u’llah, the founder of the Baha’i Faith, and the second is during Intercalary Days which is a period of the Baha’i calendar dedicated to socializing, being hospitable, giving generously to the poor and needy, and preparing for the upcoming month of fasting.

The bags provide needed items for people initially moving into the shelter, and the bags are substantial enough for continued use. Sometimes they are also distributed to clients not actually housed at the shelter.

Pictured are Tara Jordan (Caring Kitchen director), Johnie Henderson, Julie Balmer and Myra Couts. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_kitchen.jpg Pictured are Tara Jordan (Caring Kitchen director), Johnie Henderson, Julie Balmer and Myra Couts. Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted by organization members

Submitted by organization members