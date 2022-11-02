AIM Media acquires 2 Ohio newspapers

AIM Media Midwest, LLC, parent company of the Urbana Daily Citizen, announced Tuesday it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon located in northwest Ohio.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced the hiring of all current employees and the operations will remain under the direction of current President Sally Heaston, who is being promoted to Publisher.

The publications and affiliated websites included in the transaction are the daily newspaper The Bryan Times and www.bryantimes.com, serving Bryan and surrounding Williams County, the daily newspaper Northwest Signal and www.northwestsignal.net, serving Napoleon and surrounding Henry County, and a variety of other specialty and periodic publications.

“These publications have long been respected and admired across the State of Ohio and they remain closely connected and affiliated with their respective, local communities,” said Jeremy L. Halbreich, chairman and CEO of AIM Media Management.

“(Former publisher) Christopher Cullis and his family have served these communities extremely well since 1949 and we salute them for their many years of dedication and commitment,” said Halbreich.

“It is our goal and strongest desire to continue this community service and we look forward to providing the guidance and direction necessary for these two publications to engage their local audiences and to set the civic agenda and discourse in both online and print,” Halbreich added.

“The newspaper business in Bryan and Napoleon has been good to my family, but I have realized in the last three years that it is time for me to exit the business. I believe AIM Media, under Jeremy Halbreich and his team, will do a good job of representing our communities now and in the future. I appreciate all the people, past and present, who have made the newspapers a continued success over the years,” Cullis said.