’Tis the season for Giving Tree

Urbana’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is in the spirit for its annual Giving Christmas Tree.

Registrations to have children added to the FOP Lodge 93’s Giving Christmas Tree are being accepted now. In order for a child to be listed on the tree, the child must be 12 years of age or younger and living within the City of Urbana.

Organizers will accept registrations to be placed on the tree from now until Nov. 25, 2022. As always, children listed on the tree’s tags will be coded with a number and not the individual child’s name.

Registration forms can be located at the Urbana Police Division main window in the City of Urbana’s Municipal building. Completed registrations can be turned in to the same window of the police division.

The Giving Christmas Tree will be located in the City of Urbana’s Municipal building main hallway. The tree, with tags, will be up on Nov. 28, 2022.

The community is urged to come take a tag, purchase a present or two for the selected child and then return the present(s) with tag to the Urbana Police Division. Urbana Police Officers will then deliver the presents to the children a day or so before Christmas.

Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Fraternal Order of Police, Urbana

