Detailing business opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 for Lee’s Detailing. Lee’s is located at 331 N. Main St, Urbana, and offers full-service vehicle detailing. Customers can reach out by phone for pricing and to make appointments at 937-869-5109. Left to right are Allie Lee, Beckham Lee and John Lee.

