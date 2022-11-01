At a recent monthly meeting of Caroline Chapter #39, Order of the Eastern Star, who meet at the Mechanicsburg Masonic Temple, Service Awards were presented to those individuals who are long-time members (25, 50,70, 75, and 80 years).
See attached photos for details.
Thank you for your dedication to our beautiful Order.
Sister Sue Dill, Brother Curt Huhn, both 50 years— Sister Megan Santucci, 25-year award.
Sisters Louise Parsons-70 years, LeeAnn Smith-50 years, Dorothy Neer-75 years, Nancy Burroughs-70 years. Those unable to attend: Sisters Elizabeth Alty- 80 years and Cindy Johnson-25 years.