NAMI introduces traveling billboard

WEST LIBERTY – It was a rather chilly Saturday morning at the Lions Park in West Liberty on Saturday morning, Oct. 8.

However, we had 35 advocates brave the elements to take a stroll through town proclaiming this message, “Stop the stigma, raise awareness.”

It is reported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) that nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020).

To wrap up October as Mental Illness Awareness Month, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) highlighted it by the unveiling of the traveling NAMI billboard.

Pete Floyd is shown with the traveling NAMI billboard. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_nami.jpeg Pete Floyd is shown with the traveling NAMI billboard. Submitted photo

Submitted story

