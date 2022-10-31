Mechanicsburg Public Library November activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Wednesdays, November 2, 9, 16, and 30, 2022 from 11 am-11:45
am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early
learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that
provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare
them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are
appreciated.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All
Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for
years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Thanksgiving
Felt Pie Garland Ages 18 +. Go ahead, cut a slice. (Or two, or three…) This
felt garland—made to look like slices of apple and pumpkin pie—makes a
sweet Thanksgiving decoration.
Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Thanksgiving
Felt Pie Garland Ages 18 +. Go ahead, cut a slice. (Or two, or three…) This
felt garland—made to look like slices of apple and pumpkin pie—makes a
sweet Thanksgiving decoration!
Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5
– 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Rooster
Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to
draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a rooster.
Friday, November 11, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of
Veterans Day.
Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10 am-5 pm Mobile
Mammography Ages 18 +. Mobile Mammography is coming to
Mechanicsburg Public Library! Call (937) 523-9332 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcomed, but not guaranteed! Mammograms are covered by most
health insurance plans. Check with your insurance for exact coverage. No-cost
screenings available for those qualify. Ask about financial assistance options
when you register. Bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
Monday, November 14, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s
Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In November we will explore the
What is Veteran’s Day!
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 12 pm-1 pm: Resources
available at the library with Ava All Ages. Come learn about what
resources The Mechanicsburg Public Library has to offer with our new
Technology Trainer Ava
Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Turkey
Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to
draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a turkey.
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 5 pm, the library is closing.
Thursday, November 24, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance
of Thanksgiving.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Dogs Kahoot
Trivia All Ages. Show off your dog knowledge at trivia! Please download the
Kahoot app before coming