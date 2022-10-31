Mechanicsburg Public Library November activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wednesdays, November 2, 9, 16, and 30, 2022 from 11 am-11:45

am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All

Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for

years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Thanksgiving

Felt Pie Garland Ages 18 +. Go ahead, cut a slice. (Or two, or three…) This

felt garland—made to look like slices of apple and pumpkin pie—makes a

sweet Thanksgiving decoration.

Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Thanksgiving

Felt Pie Garland Ages 18 +. Go ahead, cut a slice. (Or two, or three…) This

felt garland—made to look like slices of apple and pumpkin pie—makes a

sweet Thanksgiving decoration!

Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5

– 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Rooster

Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to

draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a rooster.

Friday, November 11, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance of

Veterans Day.

Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10 am-5 pm Mobile

Mammography Ages 18 +. Mobile Mammography is coming to

Mechanicsburg Public Library! Call (937) 523-9332 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but not guaranteed! Mammograms are covered by most

health insurance plans. Check with your insurance for exact coverage. No-cost

screenings available for those qualify. Ask about financial assistance options

when you register. Bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Monday, November 14, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s

Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In November we will explore the

What is Veteran’s Day!

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 12 pm-1 pm: Resources

available at the library with Ava All Ages. Come learn about what

resources The Mechanicsburg Public Library has to offer with our new

Technology Trainer Ava

Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm: Turkey

Drawing with Lisa All Ages. In this series, Lisa will be teaching how to

draw farm animals. This week we will be drawing a turkey.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 5 pm, the library is closing.

Thursday, November 24, 2022 All Day: Library is closed in observance

of Thanksgiving.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Dogs Kahoot

Trivia All Ages. Show off your dog knowledge at trivia! Please download the

Kahoot app before coming