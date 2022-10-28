Urbana receives $500,000 in funding

The city of Urbana will receive a $500,000 Critical Infrastructure grant to assist the city of Urbana with storm sewer improvements, according to information provided by the Ohio Department of Development.

The project will install 1,126 linear feet of 48” drainage pipe, nine insertion valves, eight storm sewer manholes, one catch basin and 440 linear feet of transitional conduit. The project will reroute stormwater to an existing, underutilized line and minimize severe flooding in the area.

In announcing the grants, which were also given to other nearby communities in Clark County and Logan County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “We’re proud to invest in areas where communities need it the most. Safe and reliable infrastructure is critical for Ohio communities to thrive, and the improvement projects we’re supporting with this funding will impact the health and safety of residents.”

DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development announced more than $10.6 million for Neighborhood Revitalization and Critical Infrastructure grants to 20 Ohio communities. Awarded grants will assist communities in neighborhood improvement projects designed to improve the health, safety, and general welfare of residents.

Five communities will receive grants for Neighborhood Revitalization totaling $3.69 million. Eligible activities include public facility improvements, such as construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of infrastructure, fire protection facilities and community centers in low- to moderate-income target areas.

“Ohio is on the rise economically, and we need to ensure that our communities are keeping up,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Businesses are eager to move to and expand in Ohio, and these grants will help ready sites.”

Critical Infrastructure awards include 17 communities, totaling more than $7 million to assist Ohio communities with high-priority, infrastructure improvements with community-wide impact. Projects must be in critical or poor condition to be considered eligible. Projects announced include the improvement of eight flood and drainage facilities, four water facilities, one sanitary sewer facility, one bridge reconstruction and three street reconstructions. The investments will benefit more than 19,000 Ohioans through the completion of 17 public facility improvement projects.

“Access to reliable and safe public facilities is the right of all Ohioans,” said Lydia Mihalik, Director of Development. “These grants will help make repairs and improvements to address the unique needs of these communities.”

