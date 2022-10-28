Veterans Day activities set in Urbana

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at the gazebo located at Soldiers Mound in Oak Dale Cemetery. The ceremony is sponsored by American Legion Post 120, Amvets Post 121, DAV Chapter 31, and VFW Post 5451.

The Officer of the Day will be West Point graduate Dan Cox. The speaker will be Tim Barhorst, State Representative Elect, 85th District Ohio House of Representatives.

Performing the National Anthem will be the Urbana High School Marching Band under the direction of David Sapp.

American Legion Post 120 will fire a 21-gun salute to honor the dead.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to BrownRidge Hall located at 220 East Court Street, Urbana.

