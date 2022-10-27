Buckeyes help community

Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County take a break from distributing non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. A ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church, The WhereHouse distributes food and other items the third week of the month (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse). The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. Pictured from the left are: Andrea Butsch, James Landenburg, Curt Smith, Julie Balmer, Chris Harmison, Beth Deere, Dorothy Case, and Vickie Murphy. Teresa Nuzum was registering clients when the photo was taken. After the volunteer event, members of the club went to dinner to celebrate Dorothy Case’s birthday and socialize.

