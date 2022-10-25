Cruise-in raises money for CACC

The annual Cruise In For A Cause was held on Oct. 7 in downtown Urbana. This event was created to help raise money for the Cancer Association of Champaign County. The CACC is an organization that provides Champaign County residents, with a current cancer diagnosis, help towards medication costs, gas cards, doctor bills and other forms of outreach. There were 157 cars on display along with food vendors and raffle items. Various downtown businesses had extended shopping hours as well.

Amy Jumper, president of the Cruise In For A Cause, said she nearly tripled the donation amount from last year’s event.

“I can’t express the gratitude I have for everyone who played a part in making this event what it is,” she said. “A huge thank you goes out to the Urbana Cruisers for their efforts in passing out flyers, parking cars and the generous donation from the wagon. They alone raised $2,000. Thank you to Tammi’s TaTa Trotters who donated $1,000 in honor of Tammi Evans. Thank you to Mark Muirhead and the city street department for their efforts, as well as the Urbana Police Division and Monument Square District. This event couldn’t go on without all of your help.”

Also, a special thank you to the following sponsors and donors: Boldman Printing, The Hair Closet, The Depot Coffeehouse, Reser Automotive, TIS, Massage on Monument Square, Carmazzi’s, Edward D Jones-Jerome Armstrong, Mercy Health Partners, The Peoples Bank, Ethel’s Flower Shop, Howard Hannah Realty Group, Martin Browne, Soap & Sudz, Memorial Health, V. Patrick Hamilton Group, Audra & Bill Bean, Brackens Pub, Erin Patton State Farm, Sellman Insurance Group, Ebert Entertainment, Andrew Grimm Photography, Chad Violet Pictures, The Urbana Cruiser’s, Frazier’s Smoked Meats, Cray Cray Cajun, The Raging Bull, Sweets and Savory by Marrita, Chido’s and 3 Chick A Dee’s.

“I am grateful to be a part of a community that pulls together to help raise money for our residents,” Jumper said.

If you’d like to donate to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, you can do so by visiting https://www.cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org/

Donations can also be mailed to to CACC, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Pictured are members of the Urbana Cruisers giving their donation to the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Left to right in front row are Billy Eckstein, Urbana Cruisers; Brett Evilsizor, CACC President; Amy Jumper, CACC Vice President and Sharon Leaman, Urbana Cruisers. Left to right back row are Peggy Detrick, Urbana Cruisers; Calvin Rowland, Urbana Cruisers; Tim Staley, Urbana Cruisers; Mike Green, Urbana Cruisers. The annual Cruise In For A Cause was a hit in downtown Urbana.

Widespread support for local cancer patients

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

