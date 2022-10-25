Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. received a check for $56,611 from Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300k phase of this building project will include indoor air rifle, air pistol and archery ranges focusing on youth, women, and disabled shooting programs. The non-profit academy recently received a pledge of $100k in matching funds to kick-start this project. In 2020, the academy opened a public-access archery range at the same location with matching funds from Ohio Department of Natural Resources and grants from Whitetails Unlimited and NRA Foundation.

About Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. The Academy was founded Oct. 3, 2017 as a non-profit charity serving the Champaign County area. The mission of the Academy is to provide facilities to promote firearm and archery safety and marksmanship training programs focusing on youth development organizations, competitive shooting opportunities, hunter education training, access for disabled shooters and women’s programs. 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status was approved Aug. 13, 2018. For more information, contact Ken McCabe at [email protected]

About Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearms Training Group: The Western Ohio Personal Safety / Firearms Training Group is a non-profit Ohio corporation chartered by the Ohio Secretary of State, dedicated to educating the public about personal safety and safe gun practices. All team members are NRA certified instructors who offer training as a public service at minimal fees as unpaid volunteers. The group is a non-profit educational organization exempt from federal income tax under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code as an organization described in the Section 501c(3) of the Code.