Urbana father needs living liver donor

Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half.

“Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”

A MELD (model for end-stage liver disease) score is used to determine whether the patient needs a liver from a deceased or living donor. Martin’s MELD score qualifies him for a living donor. The family has not been able to find a donor as there are no organizations that are allowed to solicit live donors.

“We have to find him a match,” said his mother. “He is O-negative. It has to be someone from age of 21-50.”

Martin has two sons, ages 13 and 16, and is also engaged to be married. Martin has hope and tries to stay strong for his family.

“I am worried about him, not just physically but mentally as well,” said Alice. “He is used to being active and working hard. I find myself feeling depressed. It would be such a gift that someone would go through the pain of donating part of their liver. We would be so grateful … it would be such a big sacrifice. It would just be such a gift, giving him back his life so he can go on and live a normal life and be there for his kids. It really bothers him, he wants to be there for them.”

The family has dealt with monetary problems due to Martin’s inability to work. Alice worries that Martin will run into more serious monetary problems in January. The family would be grateful for any form of help.

To reach Alice, email [email protected]

Pictured from left to right: son Preston Martin, future stepson Collin Giffen, son TJ Martin, Trey Martin and his fiancée Theresa Giffen. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_fam.jpeg Pictured from left to right: son Preston Martin, future stepson Collin Giffen, son TJ Martin, Trey Martin and his fiancée Theresa Giffen. Submitted photo

By Anna Kennedy Contributing writer

Reach Anna at [email protected]

