UPD will present discussion on scams

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Champaign County Historical Society Museum will host Sgt. Todd Pratt and Sgt. Shawn Schmidt of the Urbana Police Division.

The duo will be speaking with those in attendance about current scams, and how to avoid them, and how to spot a scam.

These scams are commonly started via phone and email and include Charity Fraud, Online Dating Scams, Identity Theft, IRS imposter Scams, “You Won” scams, Work from Home Scams, etc.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. at the museum.

