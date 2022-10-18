Annual Fashion to a Tea event a success

The Fashion to a Tea’s Silver Jubilee was held Thursday, October 13. It was a successful event which raised funds to help anyone in Champaign County with breast related issues. Dr. Colleen Alexander, breast surgeon, spoke and showed how emotional support is needed for breast cancer patients and further developments in treatment. There were seven models: Marilyn Hiltibran, Nona Cooper, Judy Russell, Ce Greene, Tammy Vernon, Tammy Cupp and Tom Creech. All are breast cancer survivors that “strutted their stuff” and told their stories to empower and encourage others facing the same challenges.

Special thank you to Mercy Health Urbana who always supports our efforts financially and personally in making a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients. Thank you to Auctioneer Steve Kizer, who ran a small live auction at our event. Thank you to Mayor Bill Bean for attending and giving a Proclamation for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Thank you to Elle Spinner, who graciously stepped up at the last minute to be master of ceremonies for our models. Thank you to all of our silent auction sponsors. We are grateful to a community who pulls together to help raise money for our residents. We are thankful to Grace Kurtz from Hemisphere Coffee Roasters who brought freshly made coffee for the event; K Family Concessions who made a delicious meal as always; Jessica Brown, Corey Mays, and Casey Burbeck for donating their time as wine bar attendants; and the Graham football team for escorting our ladies to their tables, escorting our models to the stage, and serving dinner.

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County is here to support anyone with breast related needs. Visit our website, designed and run by Berry Digital, to see how we can help you or for you to join our group: breastfriendsforeverofcc.org.

2022 Fashion to a Tea Sponsors

Diamond ($500+)

Mercy Health of Urbana

Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Urbana

American Legion Post #238, Mechanicsburg

Tim’s Towing, Mechanicsburg

Dave Kehl Chevrolet, Mechanicsburg

K Family Concessions, Mechanicsburg

Vernon Funeral Home

Emerald ($250-$499)

Johnson Welded Products, Inc., Urbana

Judge Brett Gilbert

Judge and Mrs. Nick Selvaggio

American Pan, Urbana

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Mechanicsburg

Pink Power Cleaning of Troy

Judy and Jim Rannes, Indian Lake

Ruby ($50-$249)

Champion Pet Vet, Mechanicsburg

KTH, Urbana

Park National Bank

Peoples Saving Bank, Urbana

Winner’s One Stop, Mechanicsburg

Goshen Lanes, Mechanicsburg

Hollar 4 Goods, Mechanicsburg

Edward Jones, Urbana

Jan Blanton, Mechanicsburg

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

Info from event organizers