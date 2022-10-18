Over 650 scrap tires collected

Champaign Health District (CHD) hosted their annual Scrap Tire Recycling Event and Drive Thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Although there was an increased cost to dispose of tires this year due to lack of grant funding, the Health District collected over 650 tires. Tires shall always be disposed of properly and legally. By recycling them, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate homes and breeding places for mosquitoes and reduce chances of tire fires.

“We would like to thank the community for coming out to support this event,” said Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner. “We had several residents that were able to dispose of their old tires and get a flu vaccine in the same place. Community support is essential in making events like this successful.”

Champaign Health District and Medical Reserve Corp. (MRC) volunteers administered 28 flu vaccines during the clinic.

If you’re interested in getting a flu or COVID-19 vaccination or becoming an MRC volunteer, please contact our nursing line at 937-484-1667. CHD would like to thank the volunteers that help make this a successful event each year.

Mechanicsburg High School’s football players volunteered at the event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_MburgFootball-Team.jpg Mechanicsburg High School’s football players volunteered at the event. Submitted photo

Submitted story

