Looking Back: The Champaign National Bank

The Champaign County Bank was established in 1851 under the free-banking law of 1851.

After the U. S. Congress passed the National Bank Act in 1863, the Champaign County Bank obtained a national bank charter in 1865 becoming the Champaign National Bank of Urbana (ChNB).

In 1921, ChNB moved from 108 N. Main St. (photo #1) to 201 N. Main St. (photo#2). In 1929 the National Bank of Urbana merged with ChNB.

In 1991, ChNB moved its main office to 601 Scioto St. Civista Bank is now located at 601 Scioto St. (photo #3).

The building at 601 Scioto St. was formerly a residence thought to have been built in the 1860s. In 1899, Harry and Maude Loudenback Kirby purchased the house shortly after their son Robert S. Kirby II was born.

In a history written by Robert S. Kirby II titled “The Kirbys of Urbana, Ohio,” he relates that a former owner of the house was a notorious forger. Upon the arrest of the forger in Seattle, Washington, he was returned to Urbana by deputy sheriff Harry Kirby, father of Robert S. Kirby II.

