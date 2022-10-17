Charity run benefits 3 families

Run with Heart was held at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8. Ninety-nine participants completed one mile, 5K (3.11 miles) or 10K (6.22 miles). The out and back course was on the Simon Kenton bike path, which is beginning to show its beautiful fall colors.
The race was organized by Held by Him, a local nonprofit organization. Lisa Blake was the event coordinator. She utilized 25 volunteers to staff the race. Together, $6,000 was raied. The funds will be used to support and encourage three local families experiencing difficult situations.
This year’s business sponsors were: Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrivent, Woodruff Automotive, Parker Trutec, Urbana, Snyder’s Heating & Cooling, B. Edwards Surveying and ARC Staffing Solutions.
The race results for the 5K were:
Male 12 and Under: Female 12 and Under:
1st: Andrew Ekey 1st: Madison Whitehead
2nd: Ryder Dunham 2nd: Lily Dunham
3rd: Bentley Dingey 3rd: Violet Dunham
Male 13-35 Female 13–35
1st: Jacob Jones 1st: Rosey Dunham
2nd: Rylin Dunham 2nd: Daisy Dunham
3rd: Colt Woolever 3rd: Madison Dolby Ober
Male 36 and Over Female 36 and Over
1st: Joshua Warner, Marcia Farquer
2nd: Jeffrey Strothers, Michelle Eckey
3rd: Kevin Fowler, Carrie Neer
The race results for 10K were:
Male 35 & Under Female 35 & Under
1st: Jaar Pirn, Alex Eisenhardt
2nd: Braden Garlitie, Emilee Gieseke
Male 36 & Older Female 36 & Older
1st: Jason McDonald, Angie Ross
2nd: Charles Little, Sandra Ober
3rd: Russ Witt, Linda Shaw
Info from event organizers