Charity run benefits 3 families

Run with Heart was held at the Depot Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 8. Ninety-nine participants completed one mile, 5K (3.11 miles) or 10K (6.22 miles). The out and back course was on the Simon Kenton bike path, which is beginning to show its beautiful fall colors.

The race was organized by Held by Him, a local nonprofit organization. Lisa Blake was the event coordinator. She utilized 25 volunteers to staff the race. Together, $6,000 was raied. The funds will be used to support and encourage three local families experiencing difficult situations.

This year’s business sponsors were: Johnson Welded Products, KTH Parts Industries, Orbis, Thrivent, Woodruff Automotive, Parker Trutec, Urbana, Snyder’s Heating & Cooling, B. Edwards Surveying and ARC Staffing Solutions.

The race results for the 5K were:

Male 12 and Under: Female 12 and Under:

1st: Andrew Ekey 1st: Madison Whitehead

2nd: Ryder Dunham 2nd: Lily Dunham

3rd: Bentley Dingey 3rd: Violet Dunham

Male 13-35 Female 13–35

1st: Jacob Jones 1st: Rosey Dunham

2nd: Rylin Dunham 2nd: Daisy Dunham

3rd: Colt Woolever 3rd: Madison Dolby Ober

Male 36 and Over Female 36 and Over

1st: Joshua Warner, Marcia Farquer

2nd: Jeffrey Strothers, Michelle Eckey

3rd: Kevin Fowler, Carrie Neer

The race results for 10K were:

Male 35 & Under Female 35 & Under

1st: Jaar Pirn, Alex Eisenhardt

2nd: Braden Garlitie, Emilee Gieseke

Male 36 & Older Female 36 & Older

1st: Jason McDonald, Angie Ross

2nd: Charles Little, Sandra Ober

3rd: Russ Witt, Linda Shaw

Stephen Henderson participates in the Run with Heart.

