PETS OF THE WEEK

Meet Paisley! Paisley is a beautiful 3-year-old spayed calico. She has quite a personality and is so funny; makes us laugh all the time! Not so sure how she feels about sharing a home with other kitties, but she would be wonderful as the princess in her own home! Come meet her today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

My name is Bruno.

I am a large mixed breed boy. I am neutered and have had all of my shots. I am all of these things: Friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious and dignified!

I was adopted as a puppy from Barely Used Pets, but my family has come upon hard times and when they moved they were not allowed to have pets. So they brought me back here because they knew I would find a good home through Barely Used Pets. I was very well loved and would like to have a family that would love me as much! I am very cuddly, but small children scare me and I need to be in a home with NO Cats. I am good with older children who love to play. I like to talk, but I’m not a big barker! Won’t you please come and see me? Maybe we can take a walk around the grounds so you can see what a good boy I am. I promise that if you give me a chance, I will be the best boy you’ve ever had!

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

