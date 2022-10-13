MIXX 165 to raise funds for CCHS

In response to the request for support of the Champaign County Historical Society’s Capital Campaign, Brad Winner of MIXX 165 Restaurant in Mechanicsburg initiated his “Good Eats!” (Good Food for a Good Cause) fundraiser.

The “Good Eats!” initiative is a dining event which benefits a local organization or “cause” with MIXX 165 donating 15% of total food and beverage sales to the organization/cause.

For the CCHS, Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the magic day to dine at MIXX 165 with monies collected benefiting the expansion program of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Mark your calendar and enjoy a dining experience at MIXX 165. The restaurant is located at 165 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg with hours of 11 a.m.-9 p.m.. In addition to dining room sales, included in the promotion are takeout sales, alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. Tips and gift card sales are not included.

The menu includes an assortment of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and healthy crisp salads. Entrees include steak, chicken, seafood, pork and pasta served with your choice of sides.

For an added treat, top off your meal with the daily dessert or a hot fudge sundae with Hemisphere coffee.

Whether you want a quick lunch, an afternoon milk shake, a relaxing dinner or just a glass of wine at the end of the day, all purchases will benefit the expansion of the Champaign County Historical Museum.

Submitted story

Submitted by CCHS

Submitted by CCHS