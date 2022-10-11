WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

October Seniors of the Month for West Liberty-Salem Schools:

NAME: Wylie Harbour

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Todd and Shonna Harbour

School Activities and Awards:

Football, Wrestling, and FFA.

If I were principal for a day:

If I was principal for the day we would not do any work, we would just hangout and eat pizza for the day.

Favorite school memory:

In 2019, beating Cincinnati Taft in football and going deep into the playoffs. Also making it to districts last year in wrestling.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

The people who have been an inspiration to me are my parents, grandparents, coaches, teachers.

Because:

They have taught me lessons in life, and they have always been there to support me in everything I do.

Lately, I have been reading:

Lord of the Flies

My advice to parents:

My advice to parents is to be involved with your child and always support your kid in everything they do or choose to do.

My biggest regret:

Is not joining more groups in school.

Next year I will be:

Next year I will be attending college.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

NAME: Tina Douthwaite

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Jason & Jennifer Douthwaite

School Activities and Awards:

Soccer, Swim, Track, Student Council, Spanish Club Treasurer, NHS, Link Crew, Key

Club, Student Helper, Book Club

If I were principal for a day: I would create a 20 minute nap time for those of us who are always tired.

Favorite school memory: Going to eat lunch in my mom’s room on Fridays.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my mother, Jennifer Douthwaite and my father, Jason Douthwaite

Because: My mom always supports me and inspires me to be the best version of myself and my dad inspires me to work just as hard as he does.

Lately, I have been reading: Into the Deep by Christopher Drew and Robert Ballard.

My advice to parents: showing up to events to support your kids means a lot.

My biggest regret: Not going to homecoming sophomore year during COVID.

Next year I will be: attending an undecided university

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal