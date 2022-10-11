WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

October Seniors of the Month for West Liberty-Salem Schools:
NAME: Wylie Harbour
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Todd and Shonna Harbour
School Activities and Awards:
Football, Wrestling, and FFA.
If I were principal for a day:
If I was principal for the day we would not do any work, we would just hangout and eat pizza for the day.
Favorite school memory:
In 2019, beating Cincinnati Taft in football and going deep into the playoffs. Also making it to districts last year in wrestling.
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
The people who have been an inspiration to me are my parents, grandparents, coaches, teachers.
Because:
They have taught me lessons in life, and they have always been there to support me in everything I do.
Lately, I have been reading:
Lord of the Flies
My advice to parents:
My advice to parents is to be involved with your child and always support your kid in everything they do or choose to do.
My biggest regret:
Is not joining more groups in school.
Next year I will be:
Next year I will be attending college.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
NAME: Tina Douthwaite
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Jason & Jennifer Douthwaite
School Activities and Awards:
Soccer, Swim, Track, Student Council, Spanish Club Treasurer, NHS, Link Crew, Key
Club, Student Helper, Book Club
If I were principal for a day: I would create a 20 minute nap time for those of us who are always tired.
Favorite school memory: Going to eat lunch in my mom’s room on Fridays.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: my mother, Jennifer Douthwaite and my father, Jason Douthwaite
Because: My mom always supports me and inspires me to be the best version of myself and my dad inspires me to work just as hard as he does.
Lately, I have been reading: Into the Deep by Christopher Drew and Robert Ballard.
My advice to parents: showing up to events to support your kids means a lot.
My biggest regret: Not going to homecoming sophomore year during COVID.
Next year I will be: attending an undecided university
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal