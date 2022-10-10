Oktoberfest a success

The Champaign County Historical Museum lawn was buzzing with activity during the recent 50th Annual Oktoberfest. The gate receipts reflected an attendance of 1,938 people who came to explore the crafters and vendors, enjoy the food and entertainment and visit with friends.

“This was the largest Oktoberfest we have had in years, and we were thrilled with the turnout,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair. “We sold all vendor spaces, secured more food trucks, and added to our entertainment in anticipation of increased attendance. The Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the museum and monies generated from this event support the general operations of the museum. We are grateful to our corporate sponsors, those who attended the event and the volunteers who made it operate smoothly. A special thank you to Dick Virts for his many years of work on the Oktoberfest and his dedication to the museum.”

Participants and visitors enjoy Oktoberfest earlier this month. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_okt.jpg Participants and visitors enjoy Oktoberfest earlier this month. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

Info from event organizers