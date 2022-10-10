Urbana FFA Competes at The Big E

On Sept. 17, Kendra Baccus, McKayla Mills and Paige Campbell of the Urbana FFA represented Ohio in The Big E milk quality and dairy products competition. The Big E is an agricultural fair located in West Springfield, Mass.

Competitors in the contest have four different practicums to perform and must complete a test covering the dairy industry. The practicums consisted of tasting milk for specific defects and scoring them, determining whether a product is dairy or non-dairy and determining the fat content, testing raw milk for somatic cells using a California Mastitis Test (CMT) and identifying cheeses and their characteristics. The team attended the FFA Awards banquet that night and the team placed 5th overall and Paige Campbell placed 8th individually. Congratulations to the competitors and the Ohio FFA for winning the overall competition sweepstakes.

Respectfully Submitted,

Paige Campbell

Urbana FFA Reporter