Candidate forum cancelled

The Champaign County Republican Club regrets to inform the community that the Candidates Forum, scheduled for October 13, will be cancelled.

Although our Club fully intended to host the Forum, after further speaking to all participants of the Forum, it became apparent there was a scheduling conflict with a participant. Due to that scheduling conflict, not all participants could attend, and in the spirit of fairness, the decision was made to cancel the Forum.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please feel free to contact Greg Harvey at [email protected] or call at 937-408-8623.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_thumbnail_GOP.jpg

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Republican Club

