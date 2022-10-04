How to vote in the Nov. 8 election

The November 8 election is closer by the day. A wide selection of local and state races will be in play on ballots throughout Champaign County, including Champaign County commission and statewide races including governor and U.S. Senate.

Below are the key dates and times to for voters to remember:

Voter registration

The deadline for registering to vote or updating your registration for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11. Voters may register in at the county board of elections in the county Community Center south of Urbana until 9 p.m., at any library, Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, county treasurer’s office, Department of Job and Family Services or any high school office.

Absentee voting

Absentee ballots will available at the Board of Elections office, located at the Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Suite L-100, for the Nov. 8 general election beginning Oct. 12 (Uniformed and Overseas Ballots were ready by Sept. 23, 2022).

If voting in person at the Board of Elections, voters may come into the office and apply for a ballot Oct. 12 through Nov. 7 at the following days and times:

-8 a.m. to 5 pm, Tuesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14 (week 1)

-8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21 (week 2)

-8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, October 24 through October 28 (week 3)

-8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 29

-8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, October 31 through November 4 (week 4)

-8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5

-1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 6

-8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, November 7

If requesting a ballot by mail, the written request must be received by noon on Saturday, November 5 (but it is recommended to apply by Tuesday, November 1 to allow mail time) and must include this information:

-Your name

-Your voting address

-Address to mail the ballot (if different than your voting address)

-Your birthdate

-ID information (Driver’s License number or last 4 of your SSN number or a copy of a utility bill or document showing your name & voting residence address)

-Your signature

-Date

-Phone Number (optional but handy in case of an information omission)

-Ballot samples, Candidates list, absentee forms and information are available at the board of elections website at: https://www.boe.ohio.gov.champaign .

Voters may park behind the building and enter the South door. Call 937-484-1575 with questions.

