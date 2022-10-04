UHS announces homecoming court, finalists

Urbana High School’s 2022-2023 homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday.

During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: PJ Monday, Adam Sandler Tuesday (dress as your favorite Adam Sandler character), Generation Wednesday (seniors dress as senior citizens, juniors dress as soccer moms and BBQ dads, sophomores dress as college students and freshmen dress as elementary students), Dynamic Duo Thursday and Climber Crazy Driday.

Festivities continue Thursday with the homecoming parade starting at the high school at 6:30 pm. This year the grand marshal will be Stephanie Moore. Mrs. Moore retired from teaching this past spring. Last year’s queen, Kaeleigh Bean, this year’s homecoming court finalists (Juniors: Rylie Daniels, Sydnie Hoffman, Lauren Hoskins; Seniors: Sevonei Brown, Aubri Burnside, Brynna Burnside, Claire Keely, Melina Keller), junior court (Paige Arnett, Serrena Hill, Arianna Souders), and senior court/queen hopefuls (Kayla Booze, Anna Selvaggio, Morgan Stewart, Lily Talebi, Ella Taylor) will be featured in the parade. The parade will also include the UHS marching band and cheerleaders, varsity and junior varsity football teams and a variety of other student athletic groups and co-curricular organizations.

The parade will follow its usual route – it will start going east on Washington Avenue at the high school, turning south onto East Lawn Avenue, west onto Scioto Street, north onto Main Street, east onto Washington Avenue again, and finally, turning north onto Wood Street in front of the UHS football stadium. Immediately following the parade there will be a brief community pep rally held at the UHS football stadium where Stephanie Moore, Kaeleigh Bean and the homecoming court and finalists will be introduced. Everyone in the community is invited to come and meet the finalists and court members, and join the Urbana student body while they celebrate the UHS marching band, cheerleaders and football team.

Friday night, the Urbana Hillclimbers take on the Ben Logan Raiders. The queen will be crowned at 6:45 pm, and the game begins at 7 p.m. This year’s homecoming festivities conclude Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the homecoming dance.