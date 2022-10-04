It’s apple season in Champaign County

It’s Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch time in OSU Extension, Champaign County. OSU Champaign County Extension Office is joining classes at Graham Elementary, and Stevens Bakery & Orchard along with the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa, in the eighth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.

Participants celebrate National Farm to School Month and local farmers by crunching into local apples at noon local time on Thursday, October 13.

We will be providing apples to classrooms along with apple-based activities and setting up a spot at Stevens Bakery & Orchard to welcome community residents to participate in a day of apple crunching, shopping and fun!

This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes Region. It’s also a fun way to connect food and agriculture to classroom curricula – from science to art and more.

For more information, or to crunch with us, please contact Sofia Carter at 937-484-1526, or via e-mail at [email protected] For more information about the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch, visit cias.wisc.edu/our-events/applecrunch/.

By Sofia Carter Extension Educator

Info from Family and Consumer Sciences The Ohio State University

