Local EMA provided hurricane relief guidance

After disasters, the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) often receives calls from those wanting to assist in some way. The Champaign County EMA is providing the following information out to the community to make sure donations and volunteers are coordinated.

Based on Florida’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), the state utilizes the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.

The Volunteer Florida website https://www.volunteerflorida.org/serving-during-disasters/ provides information for those wanting to help in some way.

Cash

Cash is the most flexible and effective form of donation. To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s private fund established to assist communities throughout disaster response and recovery, visit the Volunteer Florida website or text “DISASTER” ($10) or “DISASTER25” ($25) to 20222.

Confirm

If not donating cash, confirm that there is a legitimate need before collecting items and material donations. The Champaign County EMA encourage volunteers to affiliate with established organizations and ensure that they are needed before visiting impacted areas. Similarly, make sure to affiliate with an organization before sending items and material donations.

Connect

Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated disaster recovery effort. To volunteer, visit the Volunteer Florida website and register on the volunteer database. Please be patient and do not self-deploy – organizations will contact qualified volunteers as soon as possible. For those with experience using chainsaws and heavy equipment, you can volunteer for route clearance efforts at Team Rubicon www.teamrubiconusa.org.

If you wish to connect directly with a particular organization, Florida’s plan lists many supporting agencies that assist with volunteers and donations. Among these agencies are:

ACTS World Relief

Adventist Community Services

American Red Cross

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Catholic Charities of Florida, Inc.

Christian Contractors Association, Inc.

Christian Disaster Response

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Church of Scientology Disaster Relief Team

Church World Service

Convoy of Hope

Corporation for National and Community Service

Crossroads Alliance

Episcopal Diocese of Central Gulf Coast

Episcopal Diocese of Florida

Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida

Florida Alliance of Information and Referral Services

Florida Association of Food Banks

Florida Association for Volunteer Resource Management

Florida Baptist Convention

Florida Conference United Church of Christ

Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church

Florida Department of Elder Affairs

Florida Goodwill Association

Florida Presbyterian Disaster Assistance Network

Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Knights Hospitallers (OSJ)

Lutheran Services Florida, Inc.

Mennonite Disaster Services

Operation Blessing International

Samaritan’s Purse

The Florida State Conference NAACP

The Salvation Army

United Way of Florida

World Renew

Info from Champaign County EMA

