Chili festival winners announced

It was a perfect autumn day and the streets of downtown Urbana were filled with people enjoying the recent 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Twenty teams entered the competition with hopes of winning the grand prize of $1,000 for the best chili in Champaign County.

The winning team was “Spice of Life” with team members Eli Wylie and Kim Dalton taking home the first place trophy and $1,000. Second place went to “Bowls of Steel” Scott and Staci Mefford, who pocketed $500. Third place was “Chubby Buddy Chili” and team members Traci and Butch Suchland (with their friends Tami and Bill) who won $300. Fourth place was “A Chilion In The Bank” with team members Aimee Franczkowski and Emily Chamberlain winning $200. Fifth place was “Park Avenue Kitchen” with team members Nate and Becky Dawson taking home $100.

In addition to the prize monies, all teams were presented a trophy created by Vince Gonzalez.

Additional winners of the day were:

-Jalapeno Eating Contest: first place, Scott Benton; second place, Alex Wood

-Suck, Chew and Blow Contest: Jason Kline

-Best Decorated Booth: Park Avenue Kitchen – Nate and Becky Dawson

-People’s Choice Chili: Park Avenue Kitchen – Nate and Becky Dawson

-Best Salsa: first place, Butch Suchland, second place, Audra Bean

The Monument Square District wishes to thank Bill Bean and his committee for the many months of planning and coordination needed to insure a successful event.

Eli Wylie of the “Spice of Life” team accepts the winning trophy from Chili Festival Chairman Bill Bean. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_2022-First-Place-chili-Winner-Eli-Wylie.jpg Eli Wylie of the “Spice of Life” team accepts the winning trophy from Chili Festival Chairman Bill Bean. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

