The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Grove, Urbana, Ohio, sponsoring a Bell Ringing Ceremony open to the public in honor of the 235th anniversary of the United States of America Constitution. Constitution Week is September 17-23. Chaplain Lynda

Berube opened the ceremony with a prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States was led by Wydell Hendricks of Scout Troop 11. Pat Detwiler led the singing of the National Anthem.

The Regent then gave opening remarks and led the group of close to 40 people in reciting the Preamble to the Constitution. The Regent recognized Levi Little, who is in military service on the USS Truman Aircraft Carrier, and his mother, who were in attendance. Levi was presented a certificate of appreciation for his service. The Regent thanked Scout Troop 11 and local veterans for their presence and thanked the Constitution Day committee of Judi Henson, Becky Shultz, and Judy Brooks. Regent Snyder introduced Steven Hess, County Commissioner, who gave a comprehensive celebratory speech regarding the Constitution, which was very informative and encouraging to all. Regent Snyder presented him a token of appreciation, a puzzle of the Christian Waldshmidt Homestead, the Ohio DAR museum in Camp Dennison, Ohio.

In closing, Carl Angles, local veteran, rang the Freedom Grove bell, accompanied by handbells rung by attendees, in a ringing salute! The group then sang “God Bless America.”

The regular DAR meeting was called to order in the Champaign Community Center by Regent Kim Snyder at noon, following a delightful luncheon prepared by hostesses Jennifer Dumke and Joanna Woodburn. Pat Detwiler led the Pledge of Allegiance and Becky Shultz led the American’s Creed. The Star-Spangled Banner was sung. Judi Henson gave a very informative program on the history and development of the Constitution, starting with the Articles of the Confederation and the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble, the process of compromise, the Bill of Rights, and final ratification by all the states. An engaging discussion ensued.

Linda Fullerton read the President General’s Message. The theme for the 2023 National Convention will be “Celebrate Stars and Stripes Forever!” Lynda Berube gave the National Defense Report. The minutes of the August meeting were approved as written and will be filed.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder encouraged members to log on to the NSDAR Members’ Website and the Ohio DAR Members’ Website to obtain current information, stating also that the State Newsletter is the best source of state information, and it is emailed to all members who have an email on file. Regent Snyder wrote a proposal last December for a DAR grant for the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg to receive funds for replacing windows. They won the grant, and work is in progress. Local DAR members rode in the Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and manned a booth at the Chili Festival to give out information about DAR and Wreaths Across America. The Chapter was represented in a booth at the Oktoberfest on October 2. The Regent will be participating in the Fall Festival on October 16 at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead, so contact her if you are interested in going and would like to bake for the fundraiser. Bring the pie and copies of the recipe, as funds will be raised by selling the recipes.

Regent Snyder shared Recognition certificates for chapter participation in state and National projects.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton reported that she has spoken at Graham High School to a leadership group. She distributed information about high school history essays, stating students have until November 1 to return the essays. In the year 2026 America will have her 250th anniversary. To honor this, our chapter will be researching our individual patriots to learn as much as possible about them; members can start now! Urbana Chapter DAR has 98 patriots.

Lynda Berube gave the Chaplain’s Report.

The Treasurer’s Report given by Judy Brooks was approved as written and filed for audit. Judy read thank you notes related to our sponsorship of trophies at the Champaign County Fair and a note from the St. Paris Lions Club thanking DAR for club contribution to the GOBA ride. Mrs. Brooks stated that 28 members still owe dues, which were to be paid by the end of September.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 75 and currently she is working with five prospective members.

Committee Reports: Judy Brooks reported an interesting fact about American Indians, that Shawnee and Wyandot Indians came down North Main Street in Urbana with pelts and beadwork to barter.

Flag of the United States: Pat Detwiler reported that Flag Day was established by Woodrow Wilson, that one who studies flags is a vexillologist, and that the U.S. has one of the oldest national flags in the world.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported 1858 service hours for Urbana Chapter DAR.

Wreaths Across America: Pat Detwiler distributed brochures for posting in Urbana and stated orders can be placed online now through Thanksgiving or by giving the order to her.

Unfinished Business: No unfinished business was reported.

New Business: Judi Henson explained the process of obtaining a DAR grave marker; the Historian General should be contacted to acquire the necessary form to facilitate ordering a marker from an approved vendor.

The next DAR meeting is Monday, October 17, 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.

Regent Snyder closed the business meeting at 1:45 p.m.

—Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary