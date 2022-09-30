Vendors galore at Oktoberfest

Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces.

There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors are traveling from Cleveland, Chillicothe, West Mansfield, Piqua, Troy, Enon, Marysville, Galloway, Dayton and Columbus.

Oktoberfest is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum’s location on East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

“We are pleased to welcome new vendors and expand the variety of merchandise offered,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair. “This is the largest Oktoberfest ever and we invite everyone to join in the festivities.”

For food lovers, the food truck vendors are Schmidt’s Restaurant, Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Layla’s Sweet Treats, Childers Chimney Cakes, Marshall Kettle Corn, The Fat Straw Company, Tom & Kellie’s Kettle Corn and Mir’s Sweets. Kelsie’s Cakes will offer baked goods, brownies and cookies, Proverbs 31 will sell macaroons and sugar cookies and Conley’s Sweets will offer assorted candies.

The children’s area, hosted by Lois Monroe, will offer face painting, assorted games, and a scavenger hunt to entertain the young. The Great White Pumpkin Patch (Cody White) will have pumpkins to decorate and buy along with gourds and Indian corn.

A favorite with the ladies is Anthony Grace Boutique offering “Styling” ladies clothing and accessories, Myra bags, KanCan denim and jewelry for all ages.

Vendors will be offering hand-crafted wreaths, floral arrangements, seasonal décor, hand-made knives, local raw honey, original design jewelry, original artwork and photography, soy candles, waxes, bath bombs, lotions, antiques, goat milk products, spices, hand-crafted wood furniture, charcuterie and cutting boards, candles, dog accessories, stained glass, lavender products, infant clothing, wheel thrown pottery and other assorted items. For those preferring all-natural products, The Verdigris Market from Columbus will offer bath and body products, home cleaning and apothecary products.

The Champaign County Historical Museum will have a tent outside and will sell painted, decorated pumpkins, their unique 2023 Barn Calendar and the Historic Barns of Ohio book by Dr. Robert Kroeger. A silent auction of Dr. Kroeger’s original barn paintings depicted in the barn calendar will also be held. In addition, information about the capital campaign currently under way will be displayed with a “thermometer” to show our progress. Expanding the museum to add program space and additional display space is the goal.

Live entertainment, craft demonstrations and sales, children’s games and great food ensure a day of fun for the entire family. With an entry fee of $3 (cash only), don’t miss this opportunity to share time with family and friends.

Vendors will offer hand-crafted items at Oktoberfest on Sunday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Oktoberfest-Vendor-DawnTincher-3.jpg Vendors will offer hand-crafted items at Oktoberfest on Sunday. Submitted photos Sweets and treats will be available at Oktoberfest on Sunday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Oktoberfest-Vendor-Alexander-2.jpeg Sweets and treats will be available at Oktoberfest on Sunday. Submitted photos Vendors will offer hand-crafted items at Oktoberfest on Sunday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Oktoberfest-Carolyn-Headlee-3.jpeg Vendors will offer hand-crafted items at Oktoberfest on Sunday. Submitted photos

Sunday at the historical society on East Lawn

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

Info from event organizers