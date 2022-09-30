Thomas honored by state association

Darrell Thomas, a member of the Urbana City Board of Education, has been recognized for his service to a statewide association of school boards.

Thomas received a plaque thanking him for his contributions as a member of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Board of Trustees, the association’s governing body.

OSBA Chief Legal Counsel Sara Clark presented the plaque at a Sept. 28 Urbana City board meeting.

In addition to serving on the OSBA Board of Trustees, Thomas is a member of the Legislative Platform Committee, Urban Network and Southwest Region Executive Committee.

Thomas https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Darrell-Thomas-UCS-BOE.jpg Thomas

Submitted story

Submitted by Ohio School Boards Association

Submitted by Ohio School Boards Association