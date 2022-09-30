Thomas honored by state association

Darrell Thomas, a member of the Urbana City Board of Education, has been recognized for his service to a statewide association of school boards.
Thomas received a plaque thanking him for his contributions as a member of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Board of Trustees, the association’s governing body.
OSBA Chief Legal Counsel Sara Clark presented the plaque at a Sept. 28 Urbana City board meeting.
In addition to serving on the OSBA Board of Trustees, Thomas is a member of the Legislative Platform Committee, Urban Network and Southwest Region Executive Committee.
