ORBIS expansion to begin in Urbana

ORBIS is expanding in Urbana, and all are invited to celebrate the ground-breaking on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at its Urbana manufacturing plant located at 200 Elm St.

Attendees of this ceremony can learn more about this expansion project and hear from business and government leaders.

As the North American leader in reusable packaging, ORBIS helps world-class companies move, store and protect product more sustainably and efficiently. Their experts design a solution based on their customers’ needs and create and deliver reusable packaging program designed for cost savings and sustainability.

For more information, please contact the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) by Sept. 30, via phone at 937-653-7200 or email at [email protected]

On Sept. 28, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant in the amount of $100,000 to ORBIS to expand its Urbana, Ohio manufacturing facility. ORBIS plans to invest more than $42 million into the Urbana location, including $356,554 to expand the on-site rail infrastructure. ORBIS is located on the West Central Ohio Port Authority (WESTCO)-owned section of the Indiana & Ohio Railway (IORY) system.

ORBIS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, is a packaging systems manufacturer and consultant. ORBIS specializes in offering the services, technology, expertise, processes, and infrastructure to create and then manage a sustainable reusable packaging program. ORBIS also manufactures numerous reusable products, such as plastic pallets, containers, totes, and cases. The facility in Urbana is one of their manufacturing facilities.

The proposed expansion at ORBIS’ Urbana facility involves an approximately 50,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate eight large injection machines to increase their manufacturing capacity. The facility is currently served by rail via the IORY, but for this additional manufacturing capacity an on-site siding that has not seen rail service for many years must be rehabilitated. ORBIS will commit to creating 46 new and retaining 324 existing jobs at the Urbana location.

Matthew Dietrich, Executive Director of the ORDC, said, “It is always our goal to work with our local and state economic development partners to promote investment and employment opportunities in Ohio. We are happy to partner with WESTCO and the Dayton Development Coalition to assist ORBIS with their expansion plans. The rehabilitation of a siding that has been out of service for so many years increases capacity for ORBIS and improves the logistics of the facility.”

Info from CEP and West Central Ohio Port Authority

