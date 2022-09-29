Entertainment part of 50th Oktoberfest

Entertainment for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum’s Oktoberfest on Sunday will keep visitors tapping their toes and singing along with the musicians.

Opening the event is Robert Pollock with the joyful sounds from his 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ. The organ was designed originally to be played in skating rinks and carousels. It has 101 wooden and brass pipes which imitate an eight-person band.

The organ was rebuilt in 1984, brought to the Oktoberfest by his father, Clifford R. Pollock from 1985-1991 and his mother, Mary Pollock from 1992-2016. Robert picked up the reins in 2017 and is happy to carry on the tradition of bringing music to the Oktoberfest. The music will include polkas, waltzes, and marches from the 1910’s – 1940’s era. A special thank you to the Pollock family for giving us 37 years of great music. The Oktoberfest would not be the same without you.

Performing from noon to 1 p.m. will be R Tyme Group with the sounds of the sixties and seventies. Local guitarists, Gary Markin and Tom Rich will keep the crowd rocking and rolling. Don’t be surprised if additional guitarists join the fun.

Marching in at 1 p.m. will be the Triad High School Band led by Director John Sharritts and Assistant Director Noah Floyd. The band will perform some of the routines presented at the ball games.

“We are excited to have the band join us in celebrating our 50th anniversary,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair.

Tom Kushmaul will take the stage from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and provide keyboard and vocal music, spanning the decades with ragtime, polka, popular standards and jazz. A professional musician and musical director for over 30 years, he has lived in Urbana since 2003.

Robert Pollock and the 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ will return to the spotlight at 2:30 p.m. entertaining until the close at 4 p.m.

In addition to the entertainment, there are 39 new vendors joining the festivities, more food choices than in the past and a new scavenger hunt inside the museum. The 50th Oktoberfest will be the largest ever and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

