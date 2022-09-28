Graham bus part of crash scene, but no students on board

ST. PARIS – Two medical helicopters and Johnson St. Paris (JSP) Fire and EMS responded to a crash scene at the corner of Runkle and Kite roads on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to a statement from Graham Local Schools, a “school bus was traveling west on Runkle Road and was involved in an accident at the intersection of Runkle and Kite with another vehicle. There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident. We are thankful for the first responders who took care of those involved.”

According to a statement from JSP, “Engine 95, tanker 95, medic 95 and utility 95 with assistance from Christiansburg Medic 35 responded to a vehicle accident involving a bus at Kite Road and Runkle Road. Extrication tools were used to remove the door of the car to access the patients. No students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Two medical helicopters were requested to the scene, which were provided by CareFlight Air and Mobile. We really appreciate Mr. (Don) Burley and (Graham) Superintendent Lensman for their quick response to the scene as well. No other information available at this time.”

No further information was available as of Wednesday night from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office regarding the crash.